French logistics major CMA CGM and GTS General Transport Service, a leading Italian intermodal company, announced the establishment of a joint venture to offer reliable, affordable and decarbonised transportation and logistics services in Italy and in Europe.

"The joint venture, European Container Network, will combine the expertise and resources of both companies to provide innovative and sustainable transportation solutions to any containerised business in Italy and Europe," says a release from CMA CGM.

By leveraging GTS's assets, expertise and network across Italy and now in other European countries, along CMA CGM's global shipping capabilities, the joint venture will offer integrated door-to-door transportation services to the entire market, enhancing efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, the release added.

"The joint venture will focus on expanding multimodal transportation options, optimising supply chain processes, and driving innovation in the transportation industry. With a commitment to sustainability, the partnership will prioritise eco-friendly practices and technologies to minimise environmental impact."

Alessio Muciaccia, CEO, GTS says: "We are excited to embark on this journey with CMA CGM. By combining our strengths in intermodal rail transportation with CMA CGM's expertise in shipping and logistics, we will create a seamless and sustainable solution that meets the evolving needs of our customers.”

Christine Cabau Woehrel, Executive Vice President, Assets and Operations, CMA CGM adds: “We see tremendous potential in this partnership with GTS. Together, we will unlock new opportunities for all JV’s customers, offering them innovative and decarbonised solutions if they wish to switch to rail."

Initially focused on the Italian market, GTS and CMA CGM are poised to deliver value-added services that set new standards for excellence in the industry, the release added.