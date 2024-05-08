CMA CGM Group, a global player in maritime, land, air, and logistics solutions, announced the inauguration of Tangram, the global centre dedicated to training and innovation for its employees, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Tangram is designed to create a rich ecosystem and develop synergies between experts from all backgrounds in the world of supply chain. In this centre of excellence, both employees of the CMA CGM Group and clients and partners, large companies, startups, universities and research centres will come together," says an official release.

Tangram offers a space of 8,500 square metres, designed to foster meetings and innovation with training rooms, immersive experiences, navigation simulators, an innovation hub, and an event space, the release added. "Located in the 8th arrondissement of Marseille, in the heart of the Ecole Nationale Supérieure Maritime, on the doorstep of the Calanques National Park, Tangram combines a historic 19th century bastide with contemporary structures designed by renowned architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, giving rise to a unique architectural ensemble."

Tangram offers three training programmes focusing on strategic themes for the CMA CGM Group, co-created with prestigious universities such as BCG University, Imperial College London and HEC Paris. "The three programmes – climate, artificial intelligence and leadership – reserved for CMA CGM employees and sponsored by executive members of the CMA CGM Group, are certifying, awarded by both the partner university and Tangram."

Saadé says: "Since its creation in 1978, the CMA CGM Group has never ceased to transform itself. With our culture of innovation and audacity, we strive to constantly adapt to the great challenges of our time. Through Tangram, I wanted to provide the CMA CGM Group with a centre of excellence whose mission is to accompany the transformation of the Group's professions, transport, logistics and media. This place will be a powerful tool for integration and transmission of our human and family values.

"Alongside our ZEBOX accelerator and our social incubator Le Phare, Tangram is a testament to the Group's commitment to its territory. Tangram will be a showcase of French excellence with the ambition to invent sustainable transport and logistics for the future."

Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the CMA CGM Group employs 180,000 people worldwide of which around 6,000 are its head office in Marseille.