Egypt has launched trial commercial operations at the Tahya Misr 1 container terminal at Damietta Port, marking a key step in strengthening the country’s position as a logistics and transit trade hub in the region. The trial began with the arrival of the container ship Essen Express as part of its Mediterranean service, officials said.

Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir highlighted that the commencement of operations reflects Egypt’s broader strategy to modernise transport infrastructure and attract global shipping operators.

The terminal, operated by Damietta Alliance for Container Terminals, a consortium of Eurogate, Contship Italia and Hapag-Lloyd features about 1,970 metres of quay with depths of up to 18 metres and a yard of around 922,000 square metres. It has an annual handling capacity of about 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and is equipped with advanced ship-to-shore cranes as well as automated yard cranes integrated with smart port systems.

Officials said the trial operations will help enhance Damietta Port’s competitiveness, strengthen its connectivity with global supply chains and expand Egypt’s share of transhipment traffic in the Mediterranean.

The project aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030, incorporating environmentally friendly electric yard cranes and smart systems aimed at reducing carbon emissions, according to government statements.

The development forms part of a wider plan to modernise Egyptian ports and establish integrated logistical corridors linking production zones, dry ports and seaports, supporting Egypt’s aim to become a pivotal transport and logistics centre.