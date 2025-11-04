FedEx Corp. released its 2025 Global Economic Impact Report on November 4, 2025, announcing that the company generated $1.6 billion in direct and indirect economic activity across the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA) during fiscal year 2025. Produced with Dun & Bradstreet, the report outlines how FedEx’s operations supported regional trade, employment, and innovation, with Sub-Saharan Africa highlighted as a region of growing opportunity.

Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx Corporation, said, “For more than 50 years, FedEx has shaped global commerce by offering innovative shipping services that bring communities closer together.” He said the company’s focus on innovation and operational efficiency enabled FedEx to continue supporting global trade through a changing logistics landscape.

In Africa, FedEx continued to expand its digital capabilities and logistics network to meet the needs of a fast-growing e-commerce sector. The company’s services in South Africa were strengthened to help local businesses reach international markets while creating more employment opportunities for young professionals.

“Africa is a diverse and dynamic region, transforming at an unprecedented pace, and FedEx continues to lead with innovation and connectivity,” said Kami Viswanathan, president, FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa. “The continent has the largest growing young population in the world, fuelling a rapid expansion in e-commerce. This signifies the increasing demand for advanced and smart logistics solutions to facilitate cross-border trade. Our network is helping customers move goods faster, access new markets, and fuel sustainable growth across the region.”

FedEx directly contributed 0.1 per cent to the net economic output of the MEISA region’s Transportation, Storage, and Communications sector and indirectly added $330 million to the wider economy, a 17 per cent increase over fiscal year 2024. These contributions reflect the company’s ongoing investments in logistics technology, operational infrastructure, and partnerships with small businesses.

In 2024, FedEx spent $704 million with suppliers across the MEISA region, of which 82 per cent went to small businesses. The company said that 88 per cent of its regional suppliers were small enterprises, underlining its focus on supporting entrepreneurship and building resilient supply chains.

Globally, FedEx contributed $126 billion in direct and indirect economic impact during fiscal year 2025. Its operations span 220 countries and territories, with over 500,000 employees managing 17 million packages each day. The company said it will continue to expand its logistics capabilities in Africa, focusing on technology integration, market access, and sustainable growth.