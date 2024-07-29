When FedEx joined hands with She Code Africa (SCA), the two organisations shared a vision to empower and uplift women in the male-dominated science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields of practice.

"Together, the organisations developed the SCA Academy Programme to offer more than just theoretical knowledge. The boot-camp programme was presented in a hybrid learning environment to deliver technical tutoring, career mentoring, and improve participants’ access to resources," says a release from FedEx.

In June 2024, 87 students successfully completed a rigorous learning course in software engineering, product design and product management, following the completion of an intensive 12-week learning programme, the release added.

“This collaboration reaffirms the commitment FedEx has made to enrich, expand and enhance our culture through education, reiterating our stance that consistent progress and change are imperative for advancing gender equality, " says Taarek Hinedi, Vice-President, Operations, FedEx, MEISA.

The programme has supported 100 women from over 20 countries around the African continent. By strengthening their skills, these women are now poised to thrive in the technology field, the release added

“It is our hope that through SCA, the delegates realise the importance of the tools they have gained,” says Hinedi. “Furthermore, we hope our graduates understand their responsibility to proactively use their skills to advance the greater African tech industry.”