Federal Express, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, showcased its tailored solutions at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD 2024) expo at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria from September 18–22.

AAD 2024 was expected to draw a record 80,000 attendees, underscoring how the continent’s aerospace and defence sector is gaining momentum and growing in global importance, says an official release.

"The African aerospace sector is on a powerful trajectory, and FedEx is dedicated to providing the reliability and expertise this industry demands, facilitating seamless operations and timely delivery," says Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, Vice President, Marketing and Air Network, Middle East India Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA), FedEx.

AAD 2024 provided a platform for industry leaders, government officials and key decision-makers to connect and explore the latest advancements in aerospace and defence technology, the release added. "FedEx recognises the growing importance of this sector in South Africa, and remains committed to providing reliable and efficient logistics solutions that support its continued growth."

The services that FedEx offers to support the continued growth of the aerospace sector include:

*Global network: With 87 weekly flights on FedEx and commercial line haul to South Africa and an extensive reach spanning more than 3,800 postal codes nationwide, FedEx guarantees seamless connectivity and timely delivery, even to remote locations.

*Regulatory mastery: Navigating intricate international regulations is second nature to the FedEx team of specialists, ensuring smooth and compliant shipments, vital for the aerospace sector.

*Priority and time-critical services: When every second counts, FedEx's expedited and time-definite services guarantee that urgent shipments meet critical deadlines.

*Heavyweight and outsized cargo expertise: From aircraft components to heavy machinery, FedEx offers tailored solutions for transporting oversized and heavyweight cargo with the utmost care and efficiency.