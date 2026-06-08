Four Caterpillar 777E off-highway trucks have been transported from Mumbai Port in India to Tema in Ghana through a roll-on/roll-off (RORO) vessel service, managed by PYC Logistics.

The shipment involved heavy mining equipment, with each truck weighing around 65 metric tonnes. The total cargo movement was about 260 freight tonnes. The operation needed careful planning, coordination at the port, proper cargo preparation, and supervision during vessel loading to make sure the equipment was safely shipped to West Africa.

The company said the project shows its ability to handle RORO shipments and move heavy machinery. It also reflects its experience in breakbulk cargo, project cargo work, and freight forwarding for industries like mining, construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

The shipment also shows growing trade between India and Africa. Africa is an important market for equipment like mining machines, construction machinery, and infrastructure-related cargo. Countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Mozambique, and South Africa are seeing increasing trade with India, which is raising demand for such logistics services.