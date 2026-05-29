Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reportedly proposed integrating the Middle Corridor with East Africa’s major maritime trade routes via Kenya’s ports of Port Mombasa and Port Lamu. Tokayev also suggested launching direct flights between Astana and Nairobi to strengthen trade, logistics, and commercial connectivity.

At the latest Kazakhstan–Kenya Business Forum, the two nations discussed developing a new logistics corridor aimed at strengthening trade links between Africa and Asia through their growing partnership.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed creating a specialised expert group focused on transport and logistics infrastructure development to advance cooperation between the two countries.

The proposed transport links and expert collaboration are expected to boost bilateral trade and support the formation of an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Forces, said that Kenya is becoming globally competitive with world-class infrastructure. “That transformation is already underway. We are executing one of the most ambitious economic modernisation programmes on the African continent, expanding energy generation, upgrading roads, railways, ports, and airports, strengthening logistics corridors, deepening digital connectivity, modernising agriculture, and creating new platforms for industrial growth and capital formation.”