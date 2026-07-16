Kuehne+Nagel has begun rolling out its cloud-native warehouse management system, KN SwiftLOG, across more than 1,000 sites in nearly 100 countries as part of its Contract Logistics operations. The platform, featuring agentic AI capabilities, has been deployed in phases since the global rollout began in April 2026.

The upgraded KN SwiftLOG platform is built on Blue Yonder’s Warehouse Management Solution, part of the company’s Cognitive Solutions. It moves Kuehne+Nagel’s warehouse management system into a single cloud-based environment while continuing to support its existing warehouse operations.

The phased implementation is designed to ensure continuity of service. As the rollout progresses, the platform is expected to support the company in scaling its operations while managing growing supply chain complexity and changing customer requirements.

Eduardo Razuck, Executive Vice President, Contract Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel, said evolving KN SwiftLOG into a cloud-native platform will help the company connect operations, data and workflows more effectively across locations. He added that the move will improve efficiency, support consistent execution at scale and enable faster responses to customer requirements while maintaining reliable service.

The platform is designed to improve coordination across Kuehne+Nagel’s warehouse network by combining warehouse operations with data-driven insights and intelligent automation. This is expected to support more accurate planning, better visibility and quicker responses to disruptions.

For customers, the platform aims to provide consistent execution across locations while maintaining stable operations. Using a single cloud-based system will also support more standardised processes across sites, helping customers with operations in multiple countries.

The first customer deployment is scheduled to go live in Asia in July 2026.

Duncan Angove, CEO of Blue Yonder, said the platform will enable AI-driven execution and next-generation operating practices to improve productivity, speed and agility for Kuehne+Nagel and its customers.