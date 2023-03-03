Kuehne+Nagel announced the appointment of Alexandre Muratore as Managing Director of the newly established West Africa cluster comprising Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo, Benin, Mauritania and Guinea Bissau.

"He will be operating out of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Together with the local teams, Alexandre will develop new business opportunities and grow Kuehne+Nagel’s presence in West Africa, supporting the company’s strategy to expand its footprint on the continent," says an official release.

This step also reflects the company's newly announced Roadmap 2026, the release added. "Within the framework of its cornerstone Market Potential, Kuehne+Nagel will focus on expanding its geographic footprint in growth regions.

In his most recent role, Muratore was the Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel Qatar. "I look forward to relocating to Africa and leading the West African team as Managing Director. Our primary goal is to expand our presence in this key market by strengthening and developing local partnerships with our suppliers and customers," says Muratore.