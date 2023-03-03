Kuehne+Nagel strengthens Africa footprint with new West Africa cluster
Alexandre Muratore appointed Managing Director of West Africa
Kuehne+Nagel announced the appointment of Alexandre Muratore as Managing Director of the newly established West Africa cluster comprising Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo, Benin, Mauritania and Guinea Bissau.
"He will be operating out of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Together with the local teams, Alexandre will develop new business opportunities and grow Kuehne+Nagel’s presence in West Africa, supporting the company’s strategy to expand its footprint on the continent," says an official release.
This step also reflects the company's newly announced Roadmap 2026, the release added. "Within the framework of its cornerstone Market Potential, Kuehne+Nagel will focus on expanding its geographic footprint in growth regions.
In his most recent role, Muratore was the Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel Qatar. "I look forward to relocating to Africa and leading the West African team as Managing Director. Our primary goal is to expand our presence in this key market by strengthening and developing local partnerships with our suppliers and customers," says Muratore.
Bradley Francis, until now Regional Business Development Manager, Healthcare, Middle East and Africa, replaces Muratore as Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel Qatar. Francis joined the company in 2007 and held the National Air Logistics Manager position in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. "I am delighted to join this team that has a firm focus on customer needs and service excellence. I look forward to building on the many successes that have been realised by Alexandre and his team and believe that our West Africa Cluster will benefit tremendously from his experience and commitment," says Francis.
Lee I’Ons, President, Kuehne+Nagel, Middle East and Africa adds: "Kuehne+Nagel is strengthening its leadership team to support the company's continued growth and success in the Middle East and Africa region. Alexandre Muratore's appointment as Managing Director of the West Africa cluster will drive new business opportunities, leveraging his extensive knowledge of the region. For Qatar, logistics is regarded as a critical component of its 2030 vision, which aims to create a diverse and sustainable economy. Bradley Francis, as the new Managing Director of Qatar, will continue to build on the strong base Alexandre has created, taking advantage of its strategic location and proximity to major Asian and European markets, supported by a solid infrastructure and a business-friendly environment."