Nestled on the southwestern coast of Africa, Angola, the seventh-largest country in Africa, is rich in mineral and petroleum reserves and has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

"For over 32 years, since its inception in 1992, Kuehne+Nagel has been supporting Angola's development and significantly growing export industry from its headquarters in central Luanda and five other locations across the country," says an official release.

Angola is best known for its crude oil, exported in vast quantities, mainly to China, which accounts for 95 percent of the country's export volumes. The number of barrels was subject to restrictive quotas between 2007 and early 2024 when Angola was a member of The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Without OPEC's limitations, crude oil production averages 1.1 million barrels per day, the number expected to maintain at least until 2027.

It is estimated that over 60 percent of Angola's revenue comes from the export of diamonds and oil, the release added. "The country also has large, often untapped reserves of minerals available in commercial quantities and sought after on international markets. With global experience in project logistics in energy sectors, Kuehne+Nagel has been quickly recognised for its quality, reliability, and expertise.

"On average, the company performs 250 port calls per month for some of the largest oil and gas customers. Port calls include cargo and authorities-related activities such as inward and outward customs clearance, immigration clearance, and police and port authority approvals. To ensure high security and safety, Angola requires customs clearance for vessels entering international waters, off-shore rigs, and other ports located within Angola's waters."

Cyril Bourguignon, National Manager, Kuehne+Nagel Angola

Cyril Bourguignon, National Manager, Kuehne+Nagel Angola says: "Our team of experts specialises in tailored services and a holistic approach to project logistics, which our customers require."

Tailored services often include unconventional approaches, and Kuehne+Nagel offers administrative support for the embarkation and disembarkation of vessel and rig personnel – a task that requires around the clock care and high-level organisation as numbers reach around 6,000 personnel per month.

The team of professionals operates from six locations: Soyo, Lobito, Namibe, Cabinda, St. Clara, and headquarters in Luanda. "Angola is the second largest Lusophone (Portuguese-speaking) country in both total area and population and has a rich trade history. Our team works tirelessly to provide best-in-class services and contribute to the country's development," says Bourguignon.

The company provided complex logistics solutions for transporting building materials and medical equipment to support the construction of two hospitals in Luanda, the Hospital Geral de Viana and the Hospital Geral de Cacuaco. "Once fully operational, each hospital will have operating rooms, inpatient wards, diagnostics centres, emergency services, and specialised clinics with over 350 beds each."

The future

Last year, Angola opened the new Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN), which will, when completed, serve 15 million passengers and handle up to 440,000 tonnes of cargo annually. It also introduced visa-free entry for nationals from over 97 countries, opening its doors to mass tourism, the release added.

"The non-oil sectors such as agriculture, mining and renewable energy, are not just our focus areas; they are the future of Angola's economy. It is especially exciting when considering the global network and expertise of Kuehne+Nagel," says Bourguignon.