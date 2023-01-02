Danish carrier Maersk announced the completion of its acquisition of Martin Bencher Group, a Danish project logistics expert with premium capabilities within non-containerised project logistics and global operations.

"I am thrilled to welcome Martin Bencher to Maersk," says Karsten Kildahl, Regional Managing Director in Europe, Maersk. "With the addition of Martin Bencher, we are strengthening our ability to offer project logistics services to our global clients while providing a more comprehensive offering to a wide array of industries. As such, Martin Bencher really is an excellent fit to Maersk and our integrator strategy.

Martin Bencher is a specialist within project logistics services with a high degree of reliability, a proven track-record, and a strong focus on Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE), according to a release from Maersk.

Martin Bencher was founded in 1997 and is an asset-light logistics provider. Martin Bencher's core capability is designing end-to-end project logistics solutions, and the company's competitive strengths include deep industry expertise, a solid track record, long-term stakeholder relationships as well as a highly skilled organisation, the release added.

"We look forward to becoming an integral part of Maersk," says Peter Thorsoe Jensen, CEO, Martin Bencher Group. "Our companies complement each other in so many ways that we expect a seamless transition experience for both our colleagues and clients. Together, we can attain our full potential and will bring the scale, commitment, and capabilities to handle the entire logistics scope of work for clients around the world."