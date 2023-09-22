Maersk announced the launch of a brand-new and technology-driven warehousing & distribution (W&D) facility in Douala, Cameroon.

"Situated within the Douala Port Zone, Maersk’s new facility is the ideal site for cargo moving in and out of one of the most important ports in the country along the West African coast, one that also serves as a gateway to several markets within Central Africa," says an official release.

Michel Koffi, Managing Director, Southern West Africa, Maersk says: "With the rapid expansion of the middle-class population in the region, there is a growing demand for goods, especially in the FMCG sector. The Port of Douala plays a crucial role in meeting this demand as it handles over 70 percent of imports into Cameroon, serving both the nation's population and its landlocked neighbours within the Central African Economic and Monetary Community. The conversations with our customers have revealed a gap between the demand and supply for modern W&D facilities that can provide the additional capacity needed in this market. As a response, we have decided to invest in a technology-driven warehouse management sSystem (WMS) facility. The move not only bridges the demand-supply gap but also offers our customers a cost-effective and efficient solution. We are expanding our logistics footprint in Southern West Africa and will scale up as per the customers’ demands."