Maersk opens 16,000 sq.m warehouse in Douala, Cameroon
New warehousing & distribution (W&D) facility to serve growing demand for FMCG cargo & other verticals in Central Africa
Maersk announced the launch of a brand-new and technology-driven warehousing & distribution (W&D) facility in Douala, Cameroon.
"Situated within the Douala Port Zone, Maersk’s new facility is the ideal site for cargo moving in and out of one of the most important ports in the country along the West African coast, one that also serves as a gateway to several markets within Central Africa," says an official release.
Michel Koffi, Managing Director, Southern West Africa, Maersk says: "With the rapid expansion of the middle-class population in the region, there is a growing demand for goods, especially in the FMCG sector. The Port of Douala plays a crucial role in meeting this demand as it handles over 70 percent of imports into Cameroon, serving both the nation's population and its landlocked neighbours within the Central African Economic and Monetary Community. The conversations with our customers have revealed a gap between the demand and supply for modern W&D facilities that can provide the additional capacity needed in this market. As a response, we have decided to invest in a technology-driven warehouse management sSystem (WMS) facility. The move not only bridges the demand-supply gap but also offers our customers a cost-effective and efficient solution. We are expanding our logistics footprint in Southern West Africa and will scale up as per the customers’ demands."
The W&D facility will be spread over 16,000 sq. m. including more than 12,000 sq. m. covered space that provides more than 8,000 pallet positions, the release added. "The facility will provide for dry warehousing and distribution with a focus on deconsolidation and fulfilment. Being a bonded facility, it will also provide for the storage of cargo in the customs clearance process. Maersk will also arrange value-added services at this facility such as palletisation, packing and kitting."
Maersk has a goal of being Net Zero by 2040, and every investment being made has deep considerations in terms of the decarbonisation of logistics. The facility in Douala is no exception: 100 percent internal lighting will be done using low-consumption LED lights, and all external lighting will be powered by solar energy. At the beginning of operations, 15 percent of the site’s electricity requirements will be fulfilled by solar panels installed at the site, the release added.