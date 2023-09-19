Maersk and CMA CGM have decided to join forces on several areas relating to decarbonisation, in full compliance with all laws and regulations. "As frontrunners of the energy transition in shipping, both companies are convinced that joint action will help accelerate the green transition in shipping, learning from each other to go further and faster," says a release from Maersk. CMA CGM and Maersk have set a net-zero target for their shipping business, have identified scalable solutions that can create impact in this decade, and have already individually taken ambitious paths on promoting decarbonization for shipping. While Maersk has been ordering vessels that can be operated on bio/e-methanol, CMA CGM has been ordering LNG-propelled vessels that can also be operated on bio/e-methane, the new green equivalent of current LNG, and has also placed orders for vessels that can be operated on bio/e-methanol. Also Read- Laura Maersk - EU Commission President names landmark methanol vessel



Maersk and CMA CGM will now work more together to develop the use of alternative greener fuels for container vessel propulsion, namely:

*Developing high standards for alternative sustainable, green fuels – including the analysis of full lifecycle and related greenhouse gases – and helping to set the framework of mass production of green methane and green methanol. *Developing and maintaining standards for operation of green methanol vessels with regards to safety and bunkering as well as accelerating port readiness for bunkering and supply of bio/e-methanol at key ports around the world; and *Continuing to explore jointly R&D on other components of the net zero solution as new alternative fuels like ammonia or innovation technology for ships. "Both companies warmly welcome the outcome of the recent Marine Environment Protection Committee of the International Maritime Organization during which the IMO’s 2023 strategy for reducing GHG Emissions from Ships was adopted, with reinforced targets to tackle harmful emissions," the release added.





Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CMA CGM Group says: “This partnership is a milestone for the decarbonisation of our industry. By combining the know-how and the expertise of two shipping leaders, we will accelerate the development of new solutions and technologies, enabling our industry to reach its CO2 reduction targets. We are looking forward to being joined by other companies."

