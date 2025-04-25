Maersk’s first warehouse in France, the 75,000 m2 facility is located in GLP Park Denain (Hauts-de-France). "It is the latest addition to Maersk’s portfolio of over 40 warehouses and distribution centres in 15 European countries and over 500 such facilities globally," says an official release.

Aymeric Chandavoine, EVP and President Europe, Maersk says: "This milestone - the opening of this facility in the presence of so many of our important partners – is not just a symbol, but also a commitment to this market, to French customers and to the community. Our extensive warehousing and distribution network enables us to provide top-notch logistics solutions and ensures that we can meet the needs of our customers wherever they are – now also in France."

The location of the warehouse in Hauts-de-France reflects the region’s growing prominence in logistics, the release added. "The shift towards becoming a logistics hub began in the 1990s and has accelerated in recent years with the development of modern transport infrastructure including extensive road, rail and air networks, and thanks to the proximity to major European metropolises such as Paris, Brussels, and London. Today, Haut-de-France is recognised as one of the leading logistics centres in Europe."

The new warehouse, which has received BREEAM Very Good certification, is equipped with 85 doors, has beam height of 11.40 metres, floor load of 5 t/m² and a truck yard of 35 metres. The facility has separate circulation for heavy goods and light vehicles and is equipped with autodocks (automated docking system), the release added.