Maersk, one of the world's leading logistics companies, and Nissan Motor, an international automotive giant, have joined hands in a long-term partnership on sustainable, resilient, and competitive end-to-end logistics.

"At Maersk, we are dedicated to continuously improving our services to meet our customers' evolving needs," says Lee Michael Sissons, Head of Ocean Fulfilment, Asia Pacific Customer Delivery, Maersk. "Nissan is an extremely important customer for Maersk, and we are delighted to expand our services from ocean to inland logistics. With this long-term partnership approach, Maersk is committed to providing Nissan high quality, reliable, and integrated services across the supply chain. We will also work with our customers to drive CO2 reductions in the future."

As part of the agreement, Maersk has been nominated to build and operate a dedicated warehousing and distribution facility for Nissan in Wuhan, China, says a release from Maersk.

The warehouse will have an indoor area of 3,000 square metres with an additional 500 square metres for temporary expansion as well as an outdoor area of 1,000 square metres. "The services provided are tailor-made for Nissan including inbound and outbound operations for parts and pallets, inspections, mix bundling, quality assurance and other value-added services."

Hiroyuki Yanagida, Director, Nissan (China) Parts Export Division, Nissan China Investment Company (NCIC) says: "The consideration for establishing Wuhan new International Logistics Network (ILN) began last year, taking into account the expected volumes both presently and in the future. The decision to set up the facility was made based on infrastructure conditions, cost advantages, unique benefits offered, CO2 reduction and dedicated logistic partners as Maersk. Even though the Chinese automotive market is highly competitive, to fulfil Nissan’s commitment of In China, for China and the World, NCICI's auto parts exports from China to other countries have been consistently setting new monthly records, showing growth despite the challenging market conditions. We have high expectations for a stable supply from Wuhan, and look forward to its contribution to meet the growing demand in the global market."

Maersk has provided ocean services for Nissan for over a decade, and, during the past three years, both companies have collaborated across various areas to explore opportunities for logistics and services. With the opening of the dedicated warehouse in central China, the Maersk Greater China team achieves another milestone by bringing the company’s integrator strategy to life within the automotive industry, the release added.