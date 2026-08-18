Nippon Express, part of the NX Group, has launched NX-VISTA, a platform that provides a centralised view of customers’ order, shipping and inventory information. The platform began operations on August 17.

NX-VISTA is designed to provide end-to-end visibility across the supply chain, from order placement to delivery. It brings together information that is often managed separately across order, shipping and inventory systems.

The NX Group said rising geopolitical risks and increasing supply chain complexity have made it more important for companies to track shipments across functions and make prompt and accurate decisions.

The platform links information from multiple systems, including core, shipment tracking and warehouse inventory systems, using management keys such as purchase order (PO) numbers and item numbers. This allows users to view supply chain information in one place.

NX-VISTA can track progress from order placement to delivery and brings together supplier shipping information, carrier tracking data and warehouse inventory counts on a single dashboard.

The platform also supports multiple carriers. It can visualise transport data handled by companies other than the NX Group, making it suitable for supply chains that use different carriers.

Users can view transport and inventory information on the same screen, supporting decisions related to replenishment, shipping and inventory optimisation. The platform also provides PSI (production, sales and inventory) visualisation to help users identify potential stockout and excess inventory risks.

The launch of NX-VISTA follows NX Vietnam’s expansion of its air cargo handling capabilities in northern Vietnam. In April 2026, the company secured an air cargo CFS licence for its Quang Minh Logistics Center in Hanoi, making it the first Japanese freight forwarder in the city to obtain such a licence for an off-airport facility. The 1,000-square-metre CFS is located about 15 minutes from Noi Bai International Airport and handles cargo consolidation, temporary storage and bonded transport procedures.

The NX Group said it plans to expand NX-VISTA with KPI reporting, enhanced risk management features, AI chatbots, smartphone and tablet support, and API integration with customer systems.