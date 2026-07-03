Patrick Moebel has joined as the new Chief Executive Officer at CEVA Logistics. According to his Linkedin post, he described the appointment as a significant responsibility and pledged to focus on building the company's future while strengthening its position in the global logistics industry.

Moebel expressed gratitude to Group Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade for the confidence placed in the appointment. He also acknowledged predecessor Mathieu Friedberg for his leadership over the past six years, crediting him with laying a strong foundation for the company's continued success.

While highlighting CEVA Logistics' transformation into a scaled global logistics powerhouse, noting that the company's growth and strategic progress have earned widespread recognition across the industry, the new executive said the focus going forward would be to build on that momentum and continue delivering value for customers, employees and stakeholders.

Similarly, Mathieu Friedberg after announcing his plans to step down after leading the company for six and a half years, reflected on the journey since taking over as CEO in 2019. Friedberg said the company had successfully delivered on its strategy to accelerate growth and strengthen its position in the global logistics market. During the period, CEVA Logistics tripled in size and emerged as one of the industry's leading players. He currently holds the position of Executive Vice President & EVP Transformation at CMA CGM.

Friedberg described Moebel as an experienced logistics executive with extensive industry expertise and a proven track record of leading some of the world's top logistics companies. Patrick Moebel served as President & CEO at FedEx Logistics before joining. He has also held positions at Geodis Freight Forwarding, ABX Logistics, Excel and Schenker throughout his career.

CEVA Logistics is set to expand its North American footprint to more than 240 locations with approximately 20,000 employees following CMA CGM Group's acquisition of FedEx Supply Chain.