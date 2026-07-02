The Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) has awarded its Port Community System (PCS) project to Kale Logistics Solutions, marking the launch of Mozambique's first Port Community System. The project is a key step in the Port of Maputo's digital transformation and supports the country's goal of becoming a leading trade and logistics hub in Southern Africa.

The Maputo PCS is part of the Government of Mozambique's wider digital transformation programme. It will provide a single digital platform connecting stakeholders across the maritime and logistics sector, allowing secure information sharing, better visibility, process automation and real-time collaboration. The system is expected to simplify trade processes, improve operational efficiency and create a more connected and transparent port community.

The platform will support a wide range of port activities, including vessel management, imports, exports, transshipment, cabotage, truck and rail movements, customs and regulatory processes, warehouse operations and performance monitoring. It will also integrate with existing systems such as the Customs Single Window, Terminal Operating Systems, Vessel Traffic Management Systems, and banking and payment platforms to create a seamless digital environment for all port users.

Commenting on the initiative, the Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Matlombe, said, "Digital transformation is no longer an option; it is a prerequisite for competitiveness. The Port Community System represents a strategic step towards a more integrated, efficient and transparent logistics ecosystem, fully aligned with the Government's vision for the modernisation of transport and trade facilitation. As Mozambique's first Port Community System, this initiative positions the Port of Maputo as a pioneer and lays the foundation for the digital evolution of our national logistics network."

Osório Lucas, CEO of MPDC, said the implementation of the PCS supports the company's vision of building a smarter, more connected and efficient port ecosystem. He said the platform will enable real-time collaboration and information sharing among stakeholders while strengthening the Port of Maputo's role as a strategic gateway for regional and international trade.

"We are proud and grateful to the Government of Mozambique for supporting us in building a platform that will help prepare Mozambique for the challenges of the next generation of trade and logistics," Lucas added.

Vineet Malhotra, Director and Co-Founder of Kalé, said the project marks an important milestone for the company and reinforces its commitment to supporting digital trade transformation across Africa.

"We are honoured to be selected by MPDC for this strategic PCS initiative. With our Air Cargo Community System already implemented by MAHS and our growing presence across Africa, the addition of the Maputo PCS further strengthens our role as a provider of integrated digital trade facilitation solutions," he said.

Malhotra added that Kalé looks forward to working closely with MPDC and other stakeholders to help position the Port of Maputo as a leading digital trade gateway for Southern Africa.

Kalé has deployed its digital solutions across more than 150 airports and ports in over 50 countries. The company works with governments, ports, airports, customs authorities and logistics communities to improve digital trade facilitation and supply chain efficiency. It is also partnering with the governments of Oman, Benin, Brunei and Malaysia (Port Klang) to digitise maritime trade through digital platforms aimed at modernising national trade ecosystems, improving operational efficiency and supporting seamless cross-border commerce.