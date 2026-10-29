Spiro, an electric mobility company operating across Africa, has expanded into Ghana with the launch of its Ekon 450 M1 V3 electric motorcycle and battery-swapping solution, targeting commercial riders and delivery fleets.

The integrated offering aims to reduce operating costs and minimise downtime for riders. According to the company, users can exchange a depleted battery for a fully charged one at a Spiro swapping station in approximately two minutes, with potential savings of up to US$2 per day compared with petrol-powered motorcycles.

The Ekon 450 M1 V3 is designed for everyday mobility needs, particularly for commercial riders whose earnings depend on fuel costs and time spent on the road. The battery-swapping model allows riders to resume journeys without waiting for their motorcycles to recharge.

Auroasish Choudhuri, Managing Director for Central and West Africa at Spiro, said: “Our entry into Ghana is an important step in strengthening Spiro’s presence in West Africa. Our focus is on building a local ecosystem that riders can rely on, combining electric motorcycles with convenient access to battery swapping. By working closely with local partners and listening to riders’ needs, we aim to support the long-term adoption of electric mobility in Ghana.”

Kaushik Burman, CEO Mobility of Spiro, said: “Ghana represents a major opportunity for electric mobility, with a rapidly growing two-wheeler market and increasing demand from commercial riders and delivery fleets. By bringing the Ekon 450 M1 V3 together with our battery-swapping solution, we are addressing two key barriers to adoption: operating costs and access to charging infrastructure. Our ambition is to build a strong foundation for electric mobility to scale across Ghana.”

To support the launch, Spiro is conducting test rides, product demonstrations and live demonstrations of its battery-swapping technology across Greater Accra. These activities are intended to familiarise riders with the motorcycle and demonstrate how battery swapping can fit into their daily operations.

Maxwell Dodd, Managing Director of Spiro Ghana, said: “For riders in Ghana, the value of electric mobility lies in what it can deliver every day: lower operating costs, less downtime and more time on the road. Through the Ekon 450 M1 V3 and our battery-swapping solution, we want to make those benefits accessible and support riders as they make the transition to electric motorcycles.”

Ghana is part of Spiro’s wider expansion strategy across Africa. The company said it recently secured US$270 million in equity funding and an additional US$18 million in debt financing from the Africa Go Green Fund. It aims to establish a presence in 20 African markets and is preparing to enter Ethiopia, Malawi, Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Ghana launch expands Spiro’s electric mobility offering in West Africa, combining electric two-wheelers with battery-swapping infrastructure to support commercial transport and delivery operations.