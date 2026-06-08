Cameroon has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of the Edéa–Kribi–Lolabé–Campo railway corridor, a project expected to strengthen freight connectivity between production centres, industrial zones and export gateways. The agreement was signed between the Government of Cameroon, Africa Global Logistics and CAMALCO. According to a social media post by Kribi Port Industrial Zone, the project marks an important step towards improving transport infrastructure and supporting economic development in Cameroon and the wider Central African region.

The planned railway will connect production areas with the Port of Kribi and the integrated industrial-port zone managed by KPIZ. The corridor is expected to support the development of key mining projects while facilitating trade and cargo movement through one of Central Africa’s growing logistics gateways. KPIZ said the railway will strengthen connectivity between production centres, the Port of Kribi and the industrial-port zone, supporting logistics activities and industrial development while improving access to international markets.

Located on the Gulf of Guinea, KPIZ covers 3,963 hectares adjacent to the deep-water Port of Kribi and serves as a strategic gateway to Central African hinterland markets, including Chad, the Central African Republic and northern Congo. The zone is positioning itself as a major hub for the transit, processing and redistribution of goods across the region.

The railway is expected to improve the movement of mining commodities and industrial cargo between inland production areas and export markets while enhancing the attractiveness of the Kribi industrial and logistics ecosystem for investors and manufacturers. The railway project comes as Africa Global Logistics continues to expand its footprint across the continent's transport and logistics sector. Earlier this month, Africa Global Logistics and Czarnikow announced the launch of Supply Chain Alliance Africa (SCA Africa), a collaboration aimed at strengthening, optimising and future-proofing supply chains across Africa and international markets. The initiative is expected to support greater logistics integration and resilience across key trade corridors.

Stakeholders said the Edéa–Kribi–Lolabé–Campo railway could play an important role in improving regional connectivity, supporting industrial investment and enhancing trade flows between Central Africa and global markets through the Port of Kribi.