AGL and Czarnikow have joined forces to launch Supply Chain Alliance Africa (SCA Africa), a new partnership aimed at enhancing the resilience, efficiency, and long-term sustainability of supply chains across Africa and international markets.

The initiative builds on more than three decades of collaboration between the two companies, combining Czarnikow’s expertise in commodities trading, supply chain optimisation, and risk management with AGL’s extensive logistics capabilities and presence in 47 African countries.

As global supply chains continue to face challenges from geopolitical uncertainty, shipping disruptions, and market fluctuations, SCA Africa will offer integrated, customised solutions designed to improve transparency, flexibility, and operational resilience.

Through a combination of financial, logistics, and administrative services, the alliance seeks to simplify supply chain management, allowing businesses to concentrate on their core operations while maintaining greater visibility and control over their supply chains.