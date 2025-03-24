In a major step towards enhancing cold chain logistics, Kenya Railways has officially launched the use of reefer wagons for transporting perishables and fresh produce. The initiative is part of the development of a Cool Logistics Corridor designed to streamline the movement of temperature-sensitive goods from inland consolidation centres to the Port of Mombasa for export.

The new reefer wagons will transport reefer containers via the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), significantly improving the efficiency and sustainability of logistics in Kenya’s horticultural export sector. These specially designed containers maintain controlled temperatures, ensuring produce arrives in peak condition.

The current fleet includes 16 wagons equipped with four powerhouses to support container refrigeration. Each wagon can carry two 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), giving the system a total capacity of 32 TEUs. This infrastructure allows for greater flexibility in cargo movement, particularly for perishable goods destined for Europe and other global markets.

Fresh produce will be collected from various Fresh Produce Consolidation Centres across the country, then transported via SGR from Naivasha and Nairobi Inland Container Depots to the Port of Mombasa. From there, the cargo will continue its journey via sea freight, primarily to Europe, one of Kenya’s key horticultural markets.

The initiative received a significant endorsement on March 19, 2025, when the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visited the Naivasha Inland Container Depot. The royal delegation witnessed first-hand the progress being made in the development of the Cool Logistics Corridor and reaffirmed the Netherlands’ strong trade and investment partnership with Kenya.





Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Davis Chirchir, highlighted the broader impact of this logistics advancement during the royal visit. “Towards the realisation of a fully functional Cool Logistic Corridor, I take this opportunity to assure you that in the last ten years, the Government of Kenya has made great strides in rehabilitating, upgrading and developing infrastructure along the Northern Corridor and at the Port of Mombasa in order to facilitate regional and international trade,” he said.

Chirchir further emphasised the Standard Gauge Railway’s capacity to handle the rapid and efficient transportation of perishables from inland centres to the port. He also confirmed that both the Port of Mombasa and the Embakasi Inland Container Depot are equipped with sufficient reefer points to support the refrigeration needs of exported produce.

The Netherlands remains Kenya’s largest trading partner in Europe, and the development of cold chain infrastructure is expected to strengthen this relationship further. The improvements come at a crucial time, as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) continues to gain momentum, creating opportunities for Kenya to position itself as a key logistics and trade hub in the region.

The visit was hosted by Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and included key figures from Kenya’s transport and trade sectors, such as Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui and Agriculture, Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, and Kenya Railways Managing Director Mr. Philip Mainga.

With this latest investment, Kenya Railways is poised to play a central role in transforming the country's logistics landscape, ensuring competitiveness in global fresh produce markets.