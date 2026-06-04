Kenya Railways (KR) and the Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening regional rail freight connectivity and improving cargo movement between Kenya and Uganda through enhanced cooperation along the Northern Corridor.

The commitment was made during a bilateral engagement between the Kenya Railways Board and Management and the newly appointed Board of Directors of the Uganda Railways Corporation, who were undertaking a familiarisation tour of rail freight operations connecting the Port of Mombasa and Uganda.

The Ugandan delegation was led by URC Board Chairman Daudi Migereko and Managing Director Benon Kajuna, while the Kenyan side was headed by Kenya Railways Board Chairman Abdi Bare Duale and Managing Director Philip Mainga.

Discussions focused on enhancing railway connectivity between the two countries, improving cargo handling efficiency, strengthening Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) integration, and positioning rail transport as a more competitive logistics solution for regional trade.

Duale reaffirmed Kenya Railways’ commitment to facilitating the seamless movement of transit cargo between the Port of Mombasa and the Malaba border through efficient rail operations. He said the railway operator remains focused on building a commercially sustainable freight business capable of supporting growing trade volumes and deeper regional economic integration.

Mainga highlighted ongoing investments in railway infrastructure, locomotive maintenance and rolling stock rehabilitation aimed at improving service reliability and customer experience. He noted that closer collaboration between Kenya Railways and Uganda Railways would help streamline cargo transportation along the Northern Corridor and strengthen service delivery for freight customers.

On the Ugandan side, Migereko said both governments continue to demonstrate strong support for railway revitalisation and infrastructure development. He noted that Uganda has allocated funding towards the rehabilitation, maintenance and operation of its Meter Gauge Railway network to support rising import and export cargo volumes.

Kajuna emphasised the importance of stronger regional cooperation among railway operators to improve efficiency, increase competitiveness and meet growing demand for rail freight services across East Africa.

The two railway corporations also explored opportunities for technical cooperation, staff training, operational coordination and expanding rolling stock capacity to further improve freight reliability and enhance the customer experience along one of East Africa’s most important trade corridors.

The Northern Corridor serves as a critical logistics artery linking the Port of Mombasa with Uganda and several landlocked countries in the region, playing a key role in facilitating regional trade and economic development.