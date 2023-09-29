There are around 150,000 surplus containers in Russia, and everybody is looking for an opportunity to return containers back to China, according to the latest update from Container xChange.

"All containers from Russia to China go with a pickup charge. Regarding container trading, many Chinese companies are selling containers below market price to get rid of the boxes since it doesn’t make sense to send them back to China. From Moscow to Shanghai, the offline market offers around $1,500 for new containers. If cargo worthy containers are in good condition and cost less, they prefer to sell the boxes in the local market.

"But this doesn’t mean that the market is bad. There are still many companies exporting as many as 4,000 SOC containers from Russia to China. The transactions between China and Russia are still very significant.”

Christian Roeloffs, Co-Founder and CEO, Container xChange says: “There is significant cargo movement from China into Russia but very scarce movement back to China from Russia. Containers are piling up in Russia, which means that the second hand container prices are very low in Russia. You see a 40ft high cube container being on sale in Moscow for less than $1,000 while in other parts of the world it is almost double or even more. This is significant and has tremendously detrimental impact on the business of container logistics because of the high imbalance of demand and supply of containers.”

In February 2022, the average price of a 40ft high cube container in Moscow was $4,175, which is now $580 as of September 25, 2023, the update added.