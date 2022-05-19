Almost 260,000 TEU export cargo was not shipped from Shanghai in April because of the lockdown. This is the equivalent of almost 26 fully-loaded 10,000 TEU containerships, which will have to be found somehow in future months as supply chains are reactivated, according to the latest report from Drewry.

"Given that the summer peak season is normally busier, anyway, the Shanghai rebound is likely to support a strong peak season and new capacity shortages," the report said.

Drewry warns that the latest disruption of the global container system will see things worsen for beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) before a partial improvement.

"The Chinese lockdowns are hitting a global container distribution system that is already severely stressed and facing reduced capacity due to pervasive congestion. A positive reading of this situation could be that the reduction in volumes will speed up the normalisation of liner network performance and port productivity. Indeed, port congestion is easing in the U.S. and Europe."

It's now almost two months into the Shanghai lockdowns, and Drewry used Automatic identification systems (AIS) data to plot the impact on vessel calls at Shanghai, Ningbo and Qingdao.