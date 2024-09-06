APM Terminals announced the inauguration of a $115 million upgrade project at its West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne, Nigeria.

The investment underscores APM Terminals' commitment to Nigeria's economic growth and supports its position as a key trade hub in West Africa, says an official release from APM Terminals.

Kashim Shettima, Vice President, Nigeria says: "Nigeria is a country of significant opportunities. APM Terminals’ investment in WACT is a clear sign of the company's strong commitment to developing ports that are a lifeline to global trade. Nigeria will continue collaborating with APM Terminals in the long term to create an environment where businesses participating in global trade can thrive.”

The upgrade includes yard expansion, state-of-the-art equipment acquisition, and a modern office complex, the release added. "New Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC), Rubber Tyred Gantries (RTG) and advanced Cargo Handling Equipment (CHE) will significantly reduce turnaround time. A superior operating model revolutionises efficiency at the quay, yard and gate, setting new benchmarks in service delivery. This investment will introduce an innovative auto gate system and advanced data centre, lifting WACT’s operational efficiency to a new standard. The self-service kiosks have also been upgraded to elevate customer experience."

Olaf Gelhausen, Chief Operating Officer, APM Terminals says: "This $115 million investment is a bold statement of our faith in Nigeria's economic potential. As Africa's largest economy and most populous nation, Nigeria stands on the brink of remarkable growth. We are proud to be catalysts in this journey, transforming WACT into a world-class facility that is lifting standards to drive trade and prosperity across West Africa.

"The transformative upgrade project at WACT embodies APM Terminals' vision of lifting standards in the industry. We're enhancing capacity, redefining customer experience, and forging stronger partnerships with the Nigerian government to lift global trade.”

APM Terminals is also planning to invest an additional $500 million in Nigeria, the release added.