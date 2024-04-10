Maersk, a global leader in integrated container logistics, achieved a milestone as the large methanol-enabled vessel Astrid Maersk berths at Yangshan port in Shanghai for the first green methanol bunkering with simultaneous cargo and bunkering operations in China.

The first in China was made possible in partnership with the Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), says an official release from Maersk. "As Maersk celebrates its 100th anniversary to serve China's foreign trade, the event not only underscores the company's dedication to decarbonising the maritime industry but also pays tribute to its long history of collaboration with partners and stakeholders servicing Chinese international trade."

Vincent Clerc, Chief Executive Officer, Maersk says: "For a century, Maersk’s conviction to facilitate global supply chains has been the driving force behind our active contribution to China's foreign trade with substantial investments in infrastructure, services and people. As we continue to pioneer sustainable practices, the deployment of large methanol-enabled vessels in the Asia-Europe trade showcases both rich heritage and the beginning of an exciting new era based on strong partnerships. For the energy transition to succeed, we need to go together, and we are working closely with dedicated partners like SIPG, customers, industry peers and regulators to cross the next frontiers in making green ocean transport the easy choice."

Jinshan Gu, Chairman, SIPG adds: "We are thrilled to partner with Maersk in our joint pursuit of this ambitious goal of decarbonisation. Maersk and SIPG have responded to the new trend of the industries’ green and low-carbon development, and have conducted fruitful cooperation in this field. Today, the first green methanol bunkering with simultaneous operation for a large ocean-going vessel at Shanghai port marks a new milestone between the two parties. It will undoubtedly enhance the strength of the Shanghai port to establish it as a major regional hub for green methanol fuel bunkering."

Astrid Mersk sailed from Yokohama, Japan to Shanghai after having its naming ceremony in early April. It is the second of Maersk’s 18 large methanol-enabled vessels, scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2025.

"We are delighted to bring Astrid Maersk to Shanghai and mark the first green methanol bunkering in China," says Silvia Ding, Managing Director, Greater China, Maersk. "This signifies a remarkable proof point of vital green methanol infrastructure coming into place and it underscores our focus on creating long-term value by seeking innovative solutions, foster collaboration, and embrace adaptability to meet the evolving demands of the society, customers and employees. With sustainability at the forefront of our agenda, we are committed to leading the way in decarbonizing global logistics for a greener future."