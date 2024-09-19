The Port of Los Angeles handled a near-record 960,597 TEUs in August, a 16 percent increase over the previous year.

It was the busiest non-pandemic month ever at the Port, says an official release. "Eight months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles is 17 percent ahead of its 2023 pace, already moving nearly one million more containers than last year."

Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles says: "The American consumer continues to spend and that’s helping to power our economy. Some of the cargo arriving now is replenishing inventories even beyond the year-end holiday season. Combined with a steady flow of manufacturing parts and components, we should continue to see elevated volume in the near term.

“It’s been a very busy summer on our docks and I’m thankful to all of our dedicated waterfront workers and terminal operators for their commitment for handling this level of volume safely and efficiently through America’s Port."

August 2024 loaded imports landed at 509,363 TEUs, an 18 percent increase compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 121,744 TEUs, a decline of three percent. The Port processed 329,491 empty containers, a 22 percent increase YoY.

The Port has moved 6,631,688 TEUs during the first eight months of 2024, a 17 percent increase over the 2023 mark, the release added.

Long Beach hits record

The peak shipping season boosted the Port of Long Beach in August to its strongest month in its 113-year history as retailers moved cargo ahead of potential tariff increases and labour negotiations continued at seaports on the East and Gulf coasts.

Dockworkers and terminal operators in Long Beach moved 913,873 TEUs in August, up 34 percent from the same month last year and surpassing the Port’s previous all-time one-month record set in May 2021 by 6,657 TEUs.