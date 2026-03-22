CEVA Logistics has launched a secure maritime transport service designed specifically to ship used EV batteries from island territories back to continental Europe for recycling.

Operational as of March 2026, the new service leverages the shipping network of CMA CGM to reroute used batteries of all conditions. The initiative begins with an initial deployment of five specifically adapted shipping containers.

Island nations and isolated territories are currently facing a mounting environmental challenge. While EV adoption is rising, these regions largely lack the highly specialized, capital-intensive infrastructure required to safely recycle or dispose of volatile lithium-ion batteries.

CEVA’s new maritime route provides a vital pressure valve for these geographies, preventing the dangerous accumulation of used batteries on their land. By transporting the batteries back to continental Europe, the logistics giant ensures the materials are evaluated and processed in strict accordance with European Union mandates, which require the collection and recycling of batteries put into service within the EU.

"Lithium-ion battery recycling is a key issue for Europe, and we are committed to making the battery sector more circular," said Eric Dessupoiu, VP of Finished Vehicle Logistics at CEVA Logistics. "We’ve leveraged our expertise as a logistics provider in the automotive sector with the launch of CEVA’s Reverse Logistics solution in 2025, and now we’re strengthening the offering with a dedicated maritime transport solution to support the disposition and transport of batteries for recycling purposes."

Transporting used and potentially unstable lithium-ion batteries across the ocean carries significant fire and chemical risks. To neutralize these hazards, CEVA has engineered a custom "double-container" containment system.

Under this protocol, used batteries are first consolidated into highly secure containment vaults. These vaults are then loaded into larger shipping containers that have been specially designed for this exact cargo. Each master container can safely house four vaults, allowing for a total transport capacity of up to six tons per container.

To guarantee maximum safety during transit, CEVA is deploying specialized teams for every shipment, including expert technicians uniquely trained in electrical, chemical, and fire safety to oversee the meticulous packing and loading of the batteries into the containment vaults. Furthermore, before any container is cleared for shipping, CEVA’s Reverse Logistics experts conduct a comprehensive technical and administrative review, which includes managing all mandatory tracking declarations and international notification procedures required for transporting hazardous materials, ensuring administrative rigor.

By combining specialized engineering with its expansive global shipping network, CEVA Logistics is positioning itself at the forefront of the EV industry's push for a truly circular, and globally accessible, supply chain.