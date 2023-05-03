CEVA Logistics is connecting its global automotive customers with more roll-on, roll-off (RORO) vessel capacity, thanks to a new 10-year lease with its parent company CMA CGM.

"The agreement for four of Eastern Pacific Shipping’s LNG dual-fuel hybrid deep-sea vessels will allow CEVA to transport approximately 140,000 vehicles annually between global markets, especially China and Europe," says an official release.

The RORO ships are currently under construction by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) with the first vessel expected to be delivered in December and the three subsequent ships coming in 2024, the release added. "Under the lease agreement, CEVA Logistics will manage and operate the vessels with full commercial control over the RORO capacity."

At nearly 200 metres in length, the vessels will have the capacity to transport 7,000 cars each, thanks to nearly 59,000 square metres of effective deck surface spread across 12 levels. "With a width of 38 metres, the ships will have a gross tonnage of 72,000 tonnes and move at a max speed of 19.5 knots. The RORO vessels’ hybrid power systems will include both LNG and electric battery capabilities."

Emmanuel Cheremetinski, global finished vehicles logistics (FVL) leader, CEVA Logistics, says: “As the automotive supply chain continues to stabilise from numerous shocks over the past several years, we have remained close to our customers to understand their challenges and growth opportunities. The decision to operate four deep-sea ROROs is a clear example of our promise of responsive logistics. With such a large need for additional capacity, we found a solution that allows us to co-create long-term value with our customers in the global economy by improving the go-to-market conditions for their finished vehicles.”

CEVA Logistics, with approximately 110,000 employees at more than 1,300 facilities, reported a pro forma 2022 revenue of $18.7 billion, the release added.