The shipping industry has entered troubled waters again. "The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further disrupted the supply chain — blocking the flow of freight, fuel, and even funds," says Container xChange in its latest report.

"The Ukrainian seaports of Odessa and Mariupol are under siege. The northern Black Sea and the Sea of Azov have become inaccessible due to missile attacks on ships and vessels. Trade has ceased, movement of cargo has halted, and containers are stuck at ports."

Overall, the conflict between the two countries is likely to affect container availability globally but the situation will vary from port to port and region to region, the report added.

Strict lockdown in several cities in China, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, is a worrying indicator. "This will further reduce capacity and cause a surge in already inflated shipping prices, says Johannes Schlingmeier, CEO, Container xChange. "The shockwaves will be felt across the U.S., and almost everywhere in the world. Some hypothesise it being "practically impossible" to get containers out of said ports at current.​

Dubai saw the maximum increase (17 percent) in 20 DC prices to $2,742 in March from 2,355 in February followed by Miami (15 percent) to $2,355. The largest decline was seen in Los Angeles (7 percent) to $1,717.

Containers piling up in China, U.S.

"As expected, the Container Availability Index (CAx) for two of East China's major ports remained around the 0.6 mark in March. With new lockdowns starting, it is not about to drop anytime soon."