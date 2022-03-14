The announcement of nationwide lockdowns in China is pushing supply chains to prepare for another round of turmoil in the coming months, impacting the flow of container movement as importers worldwide prepare for the coming peak season later this year. Two weeks since the start of the #russiaukraineconflict, "there seems to be negligible impact on container prices and leasing rates in China," according to the latest update from Container xChange, the global neutral marketplace for container leasing and trading. "Container availability has improved soon after the Chinese New Year until Friday across key ports in China. At the port of Ningbo, the average price for a 40-feet high cube container dropped from $5,930 on February 14 to $5,248 on March 10. Similarly, average prices fell 10-15 percent at Shanghai, Qingdao and Shenzhen. Shenzhen has witnessed a drop of 8 percent in the past two weeks." Lockdowns in Shenzhen, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Jilin, Suzhou, Guangzhou and Beijing (19 provinces, as of Sunday, probably more to come in a few days) will restrict container movement at these ports heavily, which will, as we have seen in the past, prove to be further damaging for the global supply chains, the report added. "Clearly, 2022 has not brought any cheer to the supply chain industry. On top of this, war will just prove to be another disruption amongst the other innumerable factors for China's supply chain."

Dr Johannes Schlingmeier, co-founder and CEO, Container xChange

Freight rates and container prices were already at a record high even before the invasion started and what happened immediately due to the war is that the Russian ports were not being called by the national shipping lines anymore, the Black Sea being somehow closed and the Asia European railway being quite hit by this," says Dr Johannes Schlingmeier, co-founder and CEO, Container xChange.

