The bad news for liner operators appears to have no end, according to the latest update from BIMCO. "In a normal year, the weeks leading up to the Chinese New Year (CNY) bring an increase in volumes and freight rates. So far, however, the lead-up to CNY in 2023 has been the worst in 13 years. Spot rates for containers loading in Shanghai will normally be 12 percent higher just before CNY than 10 weeks earlier. Similarly, average rates for all containers loading in China will normally end 4 percent higher. This year, both spot and average rates, however, continue to fall." The China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI), which measures average Chinese export container rates, has seen a 50 percent drop since February 2022 and stood at 1,730 seven weeks ago. Rather than stabilising and then climbing towards CNY, it has continued to fall. Last week it hit 1,271 and has therefore dropped by a further 27 percent since mid-November, the update said.

"From 2011 to 2020, the CCFI, on average, increased 3 percent in the seven weeks from week 10 before CNY to week three before CNY. The worst year was 2012 when the CCFI fell 6 percent during those seven weeks while the best year was 2020 with an 8 percent increase. The market situation in 2021 and 2022 was unique as congestion and a spike in consumer demand led the market, and the lead-up to CNY was also strong. So far, the development in 2023 is therefore the worst in thirteen years," says Niels Rasmussen, Chief Shipping Analyst, BIMCO.