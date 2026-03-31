The CMA CGM Foundation has coordinated the transport of more than 800 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Egypt to Lebanon, mobilising the maritime and logistics capabilities of the CMA CGM Group to support vulnerable and displaced populations in the country.

The operation was carried out in partnership with the Tahya Misr Fund and the Egyptian government, with the Foundation organising the full logistics chain to move the aid from Egypt to Lebanon.

The shipment includes 53 containers of humanitarian supplies, comprising medicines, pharmaceutical products, hygiene kits, food and non-food items, and essential equipment intended to support displaced populations and assist humanitarian organisations operating on the ground.

The relief cargo was first assembled under the aegis of the Tahya Misr Fund before being transported by rail to the Alexandria terminal in Egypt. From there, the containers were loaded onto the CMA CGM SAHARA, which is currently en route to Lebanon and is expected to arrive at the Port of Beirut this week.

The shipment forms part of a 1,000-tonne humanitarian aid consignment delivered by Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty at the Port of Beirut during a visit to Lebanon on March 26, 2026, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

According to the CMA CGM Foundation, the initiative forms part of its Containers of Hope programme, through which the organisation leverages the logistics and shipping expertise of the CMA CGM Group to deliver humanitarian assistance worldwide.

"Through this operation, the Foundation is placing the maritime and logistics expertise of the CMA CGM Group at the service of Egypt, in solidarity with Lebanon. This reflects the DNA of the CMA CGM Foundation: to support those working in humanitarian aid,” said Tanya Saadé Zeenny, President of the CMA CGM Foundation.

The shipment follows an earlier humanitarian mission to Lebanon carried out by the Foundation, during which CMA CGM Air Cargo deployed an aircraft to transport 60 tonnes of urgent relief supplies from France to the country.

Lebanon has faced mounting humanitarian pressures in recent years, including economic challenges and displacement linked to regional instability. The CMA CGM Foundation said it remains committed to supporting humanitarian efforts in the country by facilitating the delivery of essential aid through its logistics network.