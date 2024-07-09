The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, announced a partnership with Pasqal, a France-based global champion in neutral atom quantum computing.

"As part of this collaboration, which aims to introduce cutting-edge quantum computing technologies into the Group's operations, CMA CGM also announces an investment in Pasqal," says an official release.

CMA CGM aims to leverage the power of quantum computing to enhance the efficiency, responsiveness and adaptability of transport and logistics to market fluctuations, the release added. "In particular, CMA CGM will seek to optimise container management, including their loading on ships."

CMA CGM and Pasqal will establish a Quantum Computing Centre of Excellence at Tangram, the Group’s excellence centre dedicated to training and innovation with access to a quantum processor developed by Pasqal, the release added.

"This partnership with Pasqal will allow CMA CGM to apply quantum computing technologies to maritime transport and logistics, reinforcing our Group's position as a leader in the digital transformation of our industry," says Hadi Zablit, Executive Vice President, Information & Technology, CMA CGM Group. "With Pasqal, we aim to unlock the full potential of quantum computing for greater operational efficiency, serving our customers."

Georges-Olivier Reymond, CEO, Pasqal adds: "All of Pasqal's priorities are reflected in this partnership with CMA CGM: developing concrete use cases with leading industrial players, accelerating the understanding of the potential of quantum computing, and continuing cutting-edge research to serve the quantum ecosystem. Everyone at Pasqal is eager to start collaborating with the teams of this historic French company."

The initiative is part of CMA CGM Group's strategy to transform its activities through innovation, and follows investments in technology companies and artificial intelligence initiatives such as Kyutai and Mistral AI, the release added.