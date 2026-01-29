The CMA CGM SEINE, one of the world’s largest container ships, has successfully completed its first transit of the Suez Canal as part of the North Convoy, sailing from Morocco to Malaysia with a total cargo of 250,000 tonnes.

Admiral Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), said the ship’s passage reflects global confidence in the Suez Canal’s readiness and strategic significance.

The vessel, delivered in 2025, is the newest addition to CMA CGM’s fleet. It measures 399 metres in length and has a carrying capacity of up to 23,876 containers.

The Suez Canal Authority said it implemented all necessary measures to ensure safe transit, including the deployment of senior pilots, tug assistance and continuous monitoring throughout the passage. Rabie noted that the successful transit is expected to encourage other shipping lines to review their schedules and resume voyages through the canal, supporting global maritime trade flows.

Since December, CMA CGM has increased the number of large container vessels transiting the Suez Canal to 15 ships, taking advantage of the authority’s flexible pricing policies aimed at maintaining competitiveness and attracting major shipping lines.