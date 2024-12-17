CMA CGM will build and deploy a brand-new zero emissions inland transport solution in Vietnam: a 100 percent green electricity barge coupled with dedicated charging infrastructures supplied by a new solar farm at Gemalink terminal in Cai Mep (25 percent owned by CMA CGM Group).

"From Binh Duong Province to the deep-sea terminal of Gemalink, the e-barge will make the 180km return journey emitting zero greenhouse gas emissions, enabling to reduce by 778 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, powered by electric batteries only," says an official release from CMA CGM.

The e-barge, an innovation co-designed by CMA CGM's new build and R&D teams in partnership with CATL for the battery technology, will be recharged using 100 percent certified renewable electricity and will transport over 50, 000 TEUs annually, the release added.

Nike has committed to optimise the use of the e-barge for shipments between Binh Duong Province and Gemalink. The e-barge is expected to begin operations in 2026.

Decarbonising freight transport and logistics

A new dedicated solar farm on the premises of Gemalink will produce 1GWH of green electricity annually to recharge the e-barge, the release added.

"CMA CGM is creating a scalable and innovative land connectivity solution that includes the development of the e-barge, charging station and solar farm. This forward-thinking model, in line with Vietnam’s Net Zero by 2050 ambitions, is designed to be replicated in other countries."

Christine Cabau-Woehrel, Executive Vice-President, Assets and Operations, CMA CGM says: “It has been a great achievement to design and promote this project with Nike’s partnership for commitment of usage in Vietnam waterways. We are looking forward to duplicating and adapting this innovative solution with other cargo owners wishing to find solutions towards more sustainable transport modes.”

CMA CGM Group has been present in Vietnam since 1989, currently operating five offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Haiphong, Danang and Quy Nhon with more than 550 employees. The group operates 29 weekly mainline services in seven ports across the country, connecting major global destinations to an intermodal network through CEVA Logistics, the release added.