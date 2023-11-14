CMA CGM will be revamping its Asia West Africa & South Africa services effective first week of December.

"With an enhanced fleet of 14,000 TEU, our WAX service will now be dedicated to Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire. Our WAX3 service will keep on serving Togo and Nigeria. Cape Town will be served by SHAKA service in transhipment via Port Louis," says an official release.

Here are the updated rotations details:

WAX will be offered in 91 days with 13 vessels "with first departure of m/v MAERSK EDIRNE, ETA QINGDAO 05/12/2023, ETA Tema 16/01/2024."

Rotation: Xiamen – Qingdao - Gwangyang – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Nansha - Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Tema – Lekki – Abidjan – Pointe Noire – Colombo – Singapore - Xiamen