CMA CGM to reshuffle services connecting Asia with West & South Africa
With an enhanced fleet of 14,000 TEU, CMA CGM's WAX service will now be dedicated to Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire
CMA CGM will be revamping its Asia West Africa & South Africa services effective first week of December.
"With an enhanced fleet of 14,000 TEU, our WAX service will now be dedicated to Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire. Our WAX3 service will keep on serving Togo and Nigeria. Cape Town will be served by SHAKA service in transhipment via Port Louis," says an official release.
Here are the updated rotations details:
WAX will be offered in 91 days with 13 vessels "with first departure of m/v MAERSK EDIRNE, ETA QINGDAO 05/12/2023, ETA Tema 16/01/2024."
Rotation: Xiamen – Qingdao - Gwangyang – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Nansha - Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Tema – Lekki – Abidjan – Pointe Noire – Colombo – Singapore - Xiamen
WAX3 will be offered in 70 days with 10 vessels of 4,500 TEU "with first departure of ALS FIDES, ETA Singapore 24/12/2023 and ETA Lome 19/01/2024."
Rotation: Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Lome – Apapa – Onne – Cotonou - Singapore.
ASAF will be offered in 84 days with 12 vessels of 8,500 TEU "with first departure of m/v MAERSK AMAZON, ETA Qingdao 02/12/2023 and ETA Pointe Noire 09/01/2024."
Rotation: Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore - Pointe Noire - Kribi – Luanda - Walvis Bay – Singapore- Qingdao.
SHAKA will be offered in 63 days with nine vessels of 9,300 TEU "with first departure ETA Shanghai 15/12/2023 and Durban 14/01/2024.'
Rotation: Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Tanjung Pelepas – Port Louis - Durban – Port Louis – Tanjung Pelepas – Shanghai.
CMA CGM reported a 94 percent decline in net income at $388 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on deteriorated market conditions in the transport and logistics industry. Revenue declined 43 percent to $11.4 billion with a gradual rebalancing of contributions from the Group’s maritime shipping and logistics businesses.