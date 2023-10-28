The average age of the container fleet has increased 4.3 years during the past 13 years with the average age hitting a recent low of 9.9 years in August 2010. "The 2,516 ships delivered, and 1,384 ships recycled since then, have not been sufficient to keep the average age down," according to the latest update from BIMCO. Currently, 21 percent of ships in the container fleet are older than 20 years, and thereby prime candidates for recycling in the coming years, the update added. "Of the ships older than 20 years, the size segments 0-2,999 TEU and 3,000-5,999 TEU contribute 76 percent and 16 percent, respectively, highlighting that fleet renewal in the past years has been focused on the post-panamax segments."





Niels Rasmussen, Chief Shipping Analyst, BIMCO says: “Container ships have reached their highest average age yet at 14.2 years, the highest average age of the three main shipping sectors. The dry bulk fleet has an average age of 11.9 years whereas tankers on average are 12.8 years old.

