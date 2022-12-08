Global container volumes in 2022 will end approximately 4 percent lower than in 2021 and growth prospects for 2023 appear weak due to weak prospects for global economic growth.

"At the same time, high contracting of new ships by liner operators during 2021 and 2022 indicates fleet growth of nearly 8 percent in 2023," says an update from BIMCO.

All in all, 2023 is much more likely to see the beginning of a new normal rather than a reverse of the recent weakening of the supply/demand balance, the update added.

"The global economy is expected to end 6.2 percent higher in 2022 than in 2019 while global container volumes appear likely to end only between 1-1.5 percent higher than in 2019," says Niels Rasmussen, Chief Shipping Analyst, BIMCO. "This underlines the effects of the cost-of-living crisis across the world but volumes in recent months also indicate that inventory adjustments are driving volumes lower."