COSCO SHIPPING Lines and Diamond Line are upgrading their MWAX (West Africa Express) service with the addition of two vessels, SLS Jade and Limarko Breeze, according to a social media post by COSCO SHIPPING.

The carrier said the vessel additions will increase capacity on the service and improve schedule reliability, supporting weekly sailings connecting West Africa with Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.





The service will continue to use Algeciras and Valencia as key hubs, providing connections between West African markets and the wider COSCO SHIPPING network.

COSCO SHIPPING said the upgraded MWAX service will offer customers greater reliability, flexibility and access to its broader network as trade flows evolve.

The service enhancement adds capacity to the existing West Africa network and is aimed at maintaining regular connections between West Africa, Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.