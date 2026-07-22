Damietta Port maintained a brisk operational pace on Monday, 20 July 2026, welcoming 9 incoming ships while recording the departure of eight others over the preceding 24-hour period. According to an official statement issued by the Damietta Port Authority, this activity brought the total number of vessels currently handled at the facility to 25, encompassing both container ships and general cargo vessels. The bustling maritime hub continues to demonstrate robust performance in processing diverse global trade streams.

During this operational window, general cargo exports reached a total of 3,647 tonnes. The outgoing shipments were primarily comprised of 3,400 tonnes of urea, alongside 170 tonnes of clinker and 77 tonnes of beet pulp feed. These exports highlight the port’s critical role in facilitating agricultural and industrial outbound freight for foreign markets.

Conversely, general cargo imports recorded a substantial volume of 30,709 tonnes, reflecting strong domestic demand for industrial raw materials and commodities. Import figures included 6,339 tonnes of iron, 4,200 tonnes of scrap metal, 4,955 tonnes of plywood, and 2,537 tonnes of beech wood. Agricultural imports also featured prominently in the total, with the arrival of 6,997 tonnes of soybeans and 878 tonnes of corn, supplemented by 4,803 tonnes of miscellaneous goods.

In terms of containerised freight, export movements amounted to 986 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), whereas container imports reached 168 TEUs. Furthermore, transit container traffic saw impressive activity, totalling 3,398 TEUs as the port leveraged its strategic location to support transshipment operations across key international shipping lanes.

The port authority also provided an update regarding essential grain reserves stored at the maritime complex. Public sector grain silos held 103,442 tonnes of wheat, ensuring national food security, whilst private sector warehouses contained an additional 57,757 tonnes. Supporting these extensive cargo operations, overland logistics remained extraordinarily active, with truck traffic entering and leaving the port reaching 5,758 movements throughout the reporting period.