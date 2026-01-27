Egypt’s Damietta Port has handled the largest general cargo shipment in its history after receiving about 138,200 tonnes of slag from China aboard the dry bulk vessel ZHI DA 88, the Ministry of Transport said on Thursday.

The Panamanian‑flagged ship, measuring 289 metres in length with a 15.5‑metre draft, arrived at the port and was berthed and unloaded under strict maritime safety standards using the latest equipment, the ministry added.

Tarek Adly, chairman of the Damietta Port Authority, described the event as a milestone for the port’s development plans. He said the achievement shows the port’s technical readiness after ongoing infrastructure upgrades and reflects confidence among both local and international shipping lines.

Adly said handling such a record volume of cargo boosts operational efficiency, supports national supply chains and the economy, and strengthens the port’s competitiveness regionally and internationally.

The port’s upgrades are part of Egypt’s wider strategy to develop its port infrastructure and establish the country as a regional centre for logistics, transit trade and shipping under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El‑Wazir.