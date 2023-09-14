The supervisory board of Hapag-Lloyd has appointed Dheeraj Bhatia to the company’s executive board effective January 1, 2024.

"He will also become CEO of the new Rotterdam-based Hapag-Lloyd Terminal Holding in which Hapag-Lloyd’s infrastructure holdings will be pooled," says an official release.

Bhatia has more than 20 years of experience in the container shipping business, and has held several international management positions including at Norasia Container Lines and CSAV, the release added. "In 2014, Bhatia joined Hapag-Lloyd as Managing Director and initially headed Area India. Since 2018, he has been based in Dubai and serving as Senior Managing Director of Region Middle East. At the same time, he has been a member of Hapag-Lloyd’s Executive Committee."

