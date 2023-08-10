German carrier Hapag-Lloyd reported a 42 percent decline in revenue to $10.8 billion for the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year on 38 percent decline in average freight rate and three percent decline in volumes. Transport volumes experienced a year-on-year decline of 3.4 percent to 5.8 million TEUs (H12022: 6 million TEUs), primarily owing to lower demand for container transports on the Far East and European trade routes to North America. The average freight rate of $1,761/TEU (H12022: $2,855/TEU) was down 38 percent, says an official release. Hapag-Lloyd's EBITDA was $3.8 billion, EBIT was $2.8 billion and the group profit stood at $3.1 billion, a drop of 67 percent from $9.5 billion in H12022.

Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO, Hapag-Lloyd

“Weaker demand and lower freight rates are having a very noticeable impact on our earnings," says Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO, Hapag-Lloyd. "In a challenging market environment, we can look back on a successful first half year overall, in which we were able to expand our terminal portfolio while also significantly boosting our customers’ satisfaction thanks to our focus on quality. In the second half of the year, we will continue to focus on formulating our ‘Strategy 2030’. This strategy will guide us forward on our strategic path to success in 2024."