Strong demand for AI infrastructure and semiconductor shipments continues to keep airfreight capacity tight across Asia-Pacific, while stronger US import demand is supporting firm ocean freight rates on major trade lanes, according to Dimerco's July 2026 Asia Pacific Freight Report.

The report says Taiwan remains the key driver of the airfreight market, with AI and semiconductor exports to the US filling the Taipei transit hub and keeping outbound capacity tight. Freight rates remain firm on both US and regional routes as limited space continues to challenge shippers.

"The clearest signal this month is out of Taiwan. AI-driven volumes have filled the TPE transit hub to capacity, and until that demand eases, space and rates across US and regional lanes will stay under real pressure," said Kathy Liu, Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, Dimerco Express Group.

Elsewhere in Asia, strong demand for semiconductor, electronics and high-tech exports is supporting airfreight markets in South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. Bangkok and Manila continue to face terminal congestion, extending door-to-door lead times, while Singapore is experiencing very tight capacity because of strong semiconductor shipments. In India, Middle East rerouting continues to keep long-haul airfreight rates elevated, while exporters are advised to book shipments to Europe and North America seven to ten days in advance.

The report also notes that robust technology and semiconductor exports are supporting airfreight demand in North America, with balanced to tight capacity on Asia and Europe trade lanes. In Europe, inbound pressure is expected to continue through July, while Germany-US East Coast outbound capacity could tighten further following the elimination of tariffs on industrial goods.

On the ocean freight side, Dimerco says stronger-than-expected US import demand has kept transpacific capacity tight since April, with the trend expected to continue through July. While the provisional US-Iran ceasefire has reopened the Strait of Hormuz and reduced immediate fuel concerns, July tariff developments could influence shipping demand during the month.

"US import demand has stayed stronger than most expected, and that's keeping space tight right through peak season. The difference this month is on cost. If the Strait of Hormuz stays calm, we may finally see fuel pressure ease rather than build," said Ted Chen, Director – Ocean Freight, Global Sales and Marketing, Dimerco Express Group.

According to the report, ocean freight rates on Asia-Europe and Asia-US trade lanes are firming because of disruption rather than peak demand. Blank sailings, bunker and fuel-related surcharges, and congestion at transhipment hubs such as Singapore and Port Klang are tightening effective capacity and increasing rollover risk.

Image: Dimerco

Across Asia, Taiwan is seeing stronger ocean freight demand as the peak season begins, while South Korea continues to record rising US-bound freight rates because of front-loading and carrier capacity management. In China, long-haul ocean routes remain under pressure because of severe space constraints and early peak-season demand, while Hong Kong is experiencing tighter capacity on several Asian trade lanes. The Philippines continues to face longer transit times because of port congestion.

In North America, the ocean market remained largely stable in June, with controlled capacity growth and balanced conditions across Asia-Pacific trade lanes. Europe-bound services continue to record stronger capacity utilisation, while inland rail and trucking operations in parts of Canada remain affected by rail-cart shortages and delays.

The report also highlights a new US Executive Order on Strengthening Customs Enforcement issued on June 3, 2026. The phased measures tighten Importer of Record qualifications for US imports, introduce stricter entry requirements, expand disclosure requirements and increase compliance obligations, with changes scheduled to take effect from early September and November 30, 2026.

Dimerco recommends booking space early on high-demand air and ocean freight corridors, particularly on routes where capacity is tight or backlog conditions are expected during July.