Djibouti inaugurated the Djibouti Ship Repair Yard, including its floating dock, in a ceremony held under the patronage of President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh. The project was developed through a partnership with Damen Shipyards and financed by Invest International from the Netherlands with an investment of €107.5 million.

The facility is positioned as a step in the country’s maritime and industrial plans. It is the largest ship repair yard in the Red Sea and East Africa. The yard includes a floating dock measuring 217 metres in length and 43 metres in width, with a lifting capacity of 20,100 tonnes. It is designed to service different vessel types, offering preventive and corrective maintenance through a mix of international and local expertise.

The project is expected to contribute to employment and skills development. It is projected to create about 350 direct jobs and 1,400 indirect jobs while supporting training in technical fields for young professionals.

In his address, President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh said, "The DSRY project has always been a national priority, given Djibouti’s strategic location at the entrance to the Bab el-Mandeb, one of the busiest maritime passages in the world." This geographic position gives us the responsibility to meet the needs of vessels transiting the region, whether for dry docking or mechanical repairs."

Hassan Houmed, Minister of Infrastructure, said, "The Djibouti Ship Repair Yard constitutes a strategic national asset, serving port competitiveness, the blue economy, and Djibouti’s regional influence."

Aboubaker Omar Hadi, Chairman of Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority, said, "the importance of the project in strengthening Djibouti’s position as a key maritime hub, under the 2035 vision."

Arnout Damen, President of Damen Shipyards, said the company remains committed to supporting the long-term success and operations of the facility.

The commissioning of the yard adds capacity to serve vessels transiting the Bab el-Mandeb corridor and supports Djibouti’s plan to expand its role in maritime services in the region.