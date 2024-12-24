DP World reinforced the position of Port of Callao in Peru as the leading maritime gateway on the Pacific West Coast by welcoming the Kota Eagle, one of Pacific International Lines’ (PIL) largest and most advanced container ships.

Measuring over 335 meters in length, the vessel is powered entirely by liquefied natural gas (LNG), a cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternative to conventional maritime fuels, says an official release from DP World.

"The Kota Eagle embarked on its journey from Ningbo, China, making stops in Shanghai; Manzanillo, Mexico; Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico; and Quetzal, Guatemala before arriving at DP World Callao’s recently inaugurated Bicentennial Pier. This state-of-the-art facility, which has increased the terminal’s capacity by 80 percent, enables the port to accommodate large vessels like the Kota Eagle. The ship arrived laden with goods for Peru’s Christmas season, including toys, LED lights, apparel, footwear, home décor, tires, ceramics, and office supplies."

Carlos Merino, CEO, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru, DP World says: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Kota Eagle to Peru. Its arrival marks a significant milestone, showcasing our enhanced capacity at the Bicentennial Pier and our commitment to supporting cleaner, greener logistics solutions. This modern vessel not only represents a leap forward in shipping technology but also strengthens our strategic partnership with PIL, which has been a key ally since 2014.”

After its stop in Callao, the Kota Eagle will continue its route, transporting Peruvian exports such as agricultural and manufactured goods to key destinations across Asia, including Guayaquil, Ecuador; Manzanillo; Busan, Korea; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Shekou, China; Hong Kong; and Ningbo., the release added.