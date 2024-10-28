DP World has extended its Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure (SDID) to include Brazil, Senegal and South Africa, showcasing its continued progress toward achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This follows the company’s first SDID published in April 2024, which focused on India and Somaliland, says an official release.

"The extended SDID report highlights DP World’s commitment to advancing sustainable development through strategic investments and demonstrates how the company is making a tangible impact across critical areas from resilient infrastructure to community engagement and gender equality. For instance, in Brazil, we are collaborating with Rumo to develop a new terminal capable of handling 12.5 million tonnes of grains and fertilisers, further establishing Santos as a key hub for agricultural logistics. Similarly, in Senegal, we have invested over $300 million to modernise operations, increasing the terminal’s handling capacity from 265,000 TEUs in 2008 to 800,000 TEUs in 2023 enhancing the sub-regional trade connectivity and improving the reach to hard-to-access markets."

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World says: "We are committed to investing at scale globally to strengthen trade resilience and foster positive social impacts in the communities where we operate. So, we are immensely proud to extend this disclosure and highlight our contributions to advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and bridge gaps in key developing economies. The report shows how the services DP World delivers create infrastructure, improve logistics services and provide opportunities for communities."

The latest report was developed in collaboration with the Impact Disclosure Taskforce, a global network of financial institutions and industry stakeholders dedicated to establishing reliable impact reporting standards. It provides voluntary guidance to companies, particularly in emerging markets, to measure and disclose the intended development impacts of their strategies, the release added.

Arsalan Mahtafar, Co-Chair, Impact Disclosure Taskforce says: "DP World has been a pioneer in using the Impact Disclosure Guidance to demonstrate how its business strategy will address country specific development challenges in key countries of operations. Their commitment to measuring and managing their development impact could provide SDG-focused investors the insights needed for informed investment and engagement decisions."

By adhering to the Impact Disclosure Guidance, DP World ensures its investments meet the highest standards of impact measurement and management, and the commitment could qualify its securities for sustainable capital, supporting global efforts to achieve the UN SDGs, the release added.